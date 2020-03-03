The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture opened its 2020 women’s art exhibit Friday, Feb. 28 to an overflow crowd and a gallery full of diverse exhibits. Artwork on exhibit included metal art, jewelry, collage, oil, watercolor, weaving, and both ceramic and wood sculptures. Winner of the Curator’s award was the intricate wood sculpture “Fossilized DNA” by Heidi Herincx. The People’s Choice went to Tabitha Davis for her lionesque metal and glass sculpture “Benevolence.” The exhibit remains open through April 15.

