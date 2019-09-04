Western singer, Kristyn Harris, is bringing her special brand of western music to the OK Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 7. The concert is in conjunction with the Hells Canyon Mule Days event on Sept. 6-7-8.
“We’ve been trying to do things with other events, since we do about one a month,” theater owner Darrell Brann said.
Brann said he’d been following the Western Folk Life Center in Elko, Nev. for some time to get a recommendation for western singers to hire. He tried hiring a singer who eventually bailed on the event due to work demands.
“It was a little tense trying to sort that out,” Brann said. He knew lauded cowboy singer, Dave Stamey, who had worked the OK last year was busy, but he asked the singer for recommendations.
“Dave said that one of his favorites was Kristyn Harris and she’s a neat gal and the real deal,” Brann said. He reached out to Harris who happened to have an opening in her schedule.
“I was excited, so I started listening to her stuff,” Brann said. “She’s a very talented and genuine sounding young lady really carrying the torch of western swing. She nonchalantly plays guitar extremely well.”
He discovered that Harris was a 2018 American Idol contestant, not surprising, given her talent. Brann invited the young singer to stay for an extended period and experience Wallowa County.
Harris is also the current reigning International Western Music Association Entertainer of the Year, an award she’s won three years running and also won the 2017 Ameripolitan Music Awards Western Swing Female Artist of the Year as well.
In addition, this “real deal” cowgirl lives on a ranch doing the work, training horses and learning trick riding.
“I’m eager to meet her because she seems like a real good kid,” Brann said.
Tickets for the event are only $15 and available from Dollar Stretcher, Favorite Finds and the Bookloft in Enterprise, Joseph Hardware and online at eventbrite.com.
The OK Theatre is located at 208 W. Main St. in Enterprise and doors open at 6 p.m.
