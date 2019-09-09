Kristyn Harris wowed a packed OK Theatre Saturday night for the Mule Days finale music event. Harris’ spare presentation, just herself and her guitar, provided a powerful and moving evening of old-fashioned classical western cowboy music. She performed audience favorites by Johnny Cash (Ghost Riders in the Sky), Patsy Cline (I Feel Lonely) Bob Wills (with a verse she added herself, since “Bob Willis’ music was mostly written to show off all the band’s instruments, and up here it’s just me and my guitar…”) and others. But her guitar found all the notes and cords from classical Bob Willis and Michael Martin Murphy western pieces and others, no matter how complex. It was the perfect match to showcase her clear, powerful voice that boomed during performances of Ghost Riders in the Sky, and softened with emotions when singing about her favorite mare.
Harris hails from Texas, and that heritage was pretty clear in her choice of songs from other performers as well as the multitude of her own songs. Many of those revolved around horses and her relationship with them, including a song she said she had written after a Texas bush pilot said that the way he could tell which way the wind was blowing when he was trying to land on a back-country road or in a field was to see which way the horses were standing. They always stood with their tails into the wind. Hence her moving and inspiring song about how we, like horses, should turn our tails to an adverse wind and weather the storm. Other horse-related songs celebrated her wild mustang mare, the advantage of “riding like a girl”, and Guardian Angel--a tribute to her first horse who was purchased for her when she was 11 years old as a “bomb-proof” horse, bucked her off a number of times, and became her life-long best friend. One of Harris’s many talents is yodeling. Several years ago, she was invited to perform on American Idol—with the caveat that she had to perform a yodeling song. She chose the only one allowed, a 1935 song by Janet McBride. Her full-throated performance on stage at the OK Theater nearly brought the house down.
Harris also has an impish humor, and a not-always serious take on the western, cowboy lifestyle that emerged in songs like “You Need Cows” and “I Want a Mule.” Whatever tune she was performing, you had the feeling that this was a genuine, warm-hearted woman, who knows horses, ranching, and the West, and loves them all.
It was an unforgettable O.K. Theatre performance that left the very appreciative audience cheering for more, and very, very glad they’d been there for Kristyn Harris’ shimmering, emotive, and heartfelt western music.
