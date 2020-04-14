Wallowa County’s print artists are not thwarted by the recent need to keep our physical distance from each other. Six of them have worked separately, and collaborated virtually, to get the exhibit of their artwork displayed at the Fangle Gallery in the Wild Carrot windows on South Main Street in Enterprise.
The six artists have been working together for the past year to build a program for making fine art prints in the basement of the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. When the Fangle Gallery at Wild Carrot offered six weeks of window exhibit space the organizers jumped at the chance to introduce the public to this fun and versatile approach to making art. Work sessions for collaborating and framing were quickly added to the calendar.
Then came the recommendations to avoid social contact to stop the spread of the virus. “We had to cancel the hanging party, unfortunately,” said Dawn Norman, curator at the gallery. “But everyone individually got their work safely and hygienically delivered first to the Center and then to the gallery.”
The six participating artists are happy to join efforts with Wild Carrot. “The Fangle Gallery is a great place to display art especially at this time,” said Cheryl Coughlan, Josephy Center Executive Director. “It’s easily viewable from the sidewalk.”
The techniques in the exhibit are highly varied. Etchings, woodblocks, linocuts, collagraphs, and a clay-based monoprint are included. And subject matter varies as well. Some artists have chosen to share their response to the current pandemic. Others know it is a good time to celebrate beauty.
Participating artists include: Pam Beach, Nancy Clarke, Monica Eng, René Fleming, Heidi Muller, and Kirk Skovlin.
Both the Josephy Center and Wild Carrot are keeping the online side of their businesses active. The fine art prints are for sale at josephy.org. People will also find videos about ways to make art from supplies easily found at home. And orders for wellness products are booming at WildCarrotHerbals.com.
