Wallowa Valley Music Alliance and Josephy Center for Arts and Culture present their annual Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 22, at Josephy Center for Arts and Culture at 2 p.m.
Join the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance in celebrating the holiday season with a variety of holiday music. This year’s performers include The Brann Family, Jessie Borgerding, Randy & Katie Morgan, Ghost Wind, Jezebel’s Mother, the Lindsey Family, Kelly McDonald, Heidi Muller & Bob Webb, Caleb & Ari Samples, Nick Porter & Friends and Gail Swart.
The Music Alliance and Josephy Center have partnered several times in recent years, pairing music with visual art to bring an even richer experience to their patrons. These two leading arts nonprofits appreciate this opportunity to express thanks to the community for the support of their programs year-round. The doors open for Sunday’s concert at 1:30 p.m.
Holiday treats will be served. Admission to the concert is by a suggested donation of $10, proceeds benefiting both the WVMA and the Josephy Center.
