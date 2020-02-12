What could be more appropriate for Valentines day than an art exhibit about love? There’s just such a thing at the Lost Planet Gallery, a new art venue next to the OK Theatre in Enterprise.
Started by Anna Vogel and Steve Arment, the small gallery is hosting a “Pop-Up” exhibit of art about love and relationships by Vogel and artists Lauren McDonald, Ehlana Struth, and Kasiah Sword. The exhibit is viewable through the front window of the mini-gallery, and will be up “for a couple of weeks,” according to Vogel.
McDonald’s pieces reflect the love that binds the natural world together. Struth emphasizes ways that we make our own relationships, and Sword, a river guide when she is not creating art, looks at flow in emotions and interactions.
“This is a show that explores the expansive nature of love and its limitless presence and features in the world,” the show’s statement of purpose says. “The artists are coming together, collaborating, digging into the moss and muck of care. They are naming, in the visual space, that they don’t know exactly who, what, when, why, but they are here and to bear witness to what is unfolding, what is unraveling, what is love. These works are made with intention and sparkle. Ask about them. Be curious. Invite passion into the conversation. Open that heart, breathe, step into a new box, out of an old one. We are in this, with you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.