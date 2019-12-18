JOSEPH, December 13, 2019--Complete your end-of-year gift giving with the Oregon Cultural Trust (OCT) tax credit. To take advantage of this program make a donation to one or more of Oregon’s 1,400+ qualifying nonprofits (or total the amount you already gave this year), then make a matching gift to Oregon Cultural Trust by December 31. When you file your state taxes claim the cultural tax credit and get 100 percent of your Oregon Cultural Trust donation back.
Your donation will be used to fund Oregon arts, heritage and humanities statewide. Wallowa County Cultural Trust Coalition grant funds come from the Oregon Cultural Trust. The more donations OCT receives, the more grant funds Wallowa County gets to support our local artists and tradition-keepers.
Oregon remains the only state to offer the opportunity to double the impact of cultural giving with a 100 percent tax credit. Supporting Oregon Cultural Trust signals to your legislatures that you care about culture in your state.
For more information about the Oregon Cultural Trust, the cultural tax credit, or to donate, visit CulturalTrust.org. For information, contact WCCTCoalition@gmail.com.
