The Wallowa Valley Arts Council is pleased to offer new Patron Scholarships for emerging artists looking to take their craft to the next level. Two scholarships, each worth $600, are now open for interested applicants. Funded by the Oregon Community Foundation, and in partnership with the Josephy Center for Arts & Culture, the Patron Scholarships are targeted to local artists who do not make a career out of their art, and are interested in greater engagement with their craft.
Specifically, the scholarships encourage those from non-traditional or non-visual mediums to apply, although all are welcome to submit an application, which involves three short essays and a brief portfolio of their work. The only requirement is that applicants be residents of Wallowa County. There is no age restriction. The deadline to submit is Friday, November 1 at 5 PM.
The Arts Council is unveiling their new Patron Scholarships to celebrate their merger with the Josephy Center for Arts & Culture. At the end of 2019, the Josephy Center will become the parent organization, and the Arts Council will serve as an important committee in direct collaboration with and under the auspices of Josephy. The Arts Council will continue to serve all of our programs within this exciting, new relationship, while also serving as a consultant and fiduciary for any budding art cultures that arise.
To apply, please go to www.josephy.org/wvac-scholarship. For more information, please contact WVAC President Seth Kinzie at 909-455-4767, or email info@josephy.org.
