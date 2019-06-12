The Wallowa Mountain Quilter’s Guild hosted their annual quilt show at Joseph Charter School June 7th and 8th. The show featured 162 entries from across Oregon, Washington and Idaho. A history of sewing machines exhibit enticed quilters down the hallway between the vendors and the quilt-filled gymnasium. Vendors from across the Northwest and Montana also offered quilting and sewing supplies.
The Quilter’s Guild members displayed 15 medallion quilts that the guild members created this year. The friendly competition required each quilter to create a square design for the quilt center, and then to craft a new border each month for six months. Each border had a surprise theme that was announced by guild member Celeste Bauck at the beginning of the month. Marietta Herinckx took the guild’s award for best medallion quilt with a purple and black creation. Celeste Bauck took second for her mostly red, white, and blue quilt and Susan Womack was awarded third place in the Medallion quilts.
The winners in the quilt show were:
Bed quilt category:
1st place — Jan Boucher , “The History of Mary”
2nd place — Ellen King, “Pelendula Patterdrips Cottage”
3rd place — Davise McFetridge, “Garden Path Irish Chain”
Other than a bed quilt category:
1st place — Judi Stark, “Bertie’s Year”
2nd place — Cheryl Jenkins, Apron
3rd place — Cathy Anderson, “Birds on a Wire”
Junior Youth:
1st place — Bodee Bauck, “Bodee’s Quilt”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.