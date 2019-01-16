A free showing of the movie “Audrie & Daisy” will help support Enterprise High School student’s FCCLA project.
The film will be screened on Friday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at The “Open Space”, formerly the county Health Department, 758 NW 1st St., Enterprise.
Enterprise High School juniors Tishrei Movich-Fields and Deedee Duncan invite the community to join them at a showing of the film as part of their FCCLA project. Their goal is to raise awareness about the effect of sexual assault on victims and communities. Free pizza, drinks and door prizes provided by Winding Waters Health Center. The event is presented in collaboration with Winding Waters Health Center and Safe Harbor.
“Audrie & Daisy” is a 2016 documentary that examines the effects on families, friends, schools and communities when two underage young women find that sexual assault crimes against them have been caught on camera.
