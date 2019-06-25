Molly Gloss Fishtrap
Novelist Molly Gloss, author of The Hearts of Horses and Jump-off Creek, will deliver the keynote address at Summer Fishtrap.

The public is invited to the 32nd Summer Fishtrap Weekend Gathering, July 12-14 at Wallowa Lake Lodge

Every year since 1988, curious people have gathered together at Wallowa Lake for three days of inspiration and connection at the Summer Fishtrap Weekend Gathering. Experience it for yourself July 12-14 at the Wallowa Lake Lodge. Award-winning author Molly Gloss gives the keynote address Friday, July 12, to launch what is sure to be a memorable weekend.

“Summer Fishtrap is truly a community event. It’s a chance for locals and visitors to come together and share a love of writing, reading, and Wallowa County,” says Fishtrap Executive Director Shannon McNerney. “From the free evening readings to the Weekend Gathering, there’s a Summer Fishtrap experience to fit any budget.”

The unique community of writers and thinkers that make up Summer Fishtrap will stir your ideas about our place in the West. The weekend schedule is filled with readings, the popular youth showcase, craft talks, and exploring art outdoors right on the shores of Wallowa Lake. Registration for the Weekend Gathering is $300 and includes meals at Wallowa Lake Lodge Friday dinner through Sunday breakfast. See the full schedule at Fishtrap.org.

Ticketed Events

Can’t attend the whole weekend? Reserve your seat under the big tent on the beautiful lawn at Wallowa Lake Lodge as we round the corner on the 32nd Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers with two very special events. Friday, July 12, Jamie Ford kicks off the evening with reading followed by the Summer Fishtrap Keynote address given by Molly Gloss. Saturday night, we celebrate Ursula K. Le Guin with a screening of the award-winning documentary Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin followed by a conversation with Luis Alberto Urrea, Molly Gloss, and Scott Russell Sanders about their memories of Ursula and the impact of her literary legacy on writers everywhere. Both events start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per night or $40 for both events. Get your tickets at Fishtrap.org, or buy them at The Bookloft, Joseph Hardware, and Dollar Stretcher.

Free Events

Everyone is invited to come up to the lake and attend free faculty readings each evening Monday, July 8, through Thursday, July 11. Readers include Oregon Poet Laureate Kim Stafford, World Slam Poetry Champion Anis Mojgani, Gary Ferguson, Beth Piatote, Perrin Kerns, MOsley WOtta, and Laura Pritchett. All events start at 7:30 p.m.

Summer Fishtrap Schedule

Come see what Summer Fishtrap is all about!

Evening events begin at 7:30pm on the lawn of Wallowa Lake Lodge

Monday, July 8 – Free Admission

Opening Address with Luis Alberto Urrea

Tuesday, July 9 – Free Admission

Readings from:

Beth Piatote

Scott Russell Sanders

Sharma Shields

Wednesday, July 10 – Free Admission

Readings from:

Perrin Kerns

Kim Stafford

MOsley WOtta

Thursday, July 11 – Free Admission

Readings from:

Anis Mojgani

Laura Pritchett

Gary Ferguson

Friday, July 12 — Ticketed event $25

Keynote Address with Molly Gloss

Reading from Jamie Ford

Saturday, July 13 — Ticketed event $25

Screening of the award-winning documentary, Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin

Panel Discussion: Dreams and Tales: Remembering Ursula with Molly Gloss, Luis Urrea, and Scott Russell Sanders

Free Admission Monday through Thursday

Friday and Saturday are $25 ticketed events.

Reserve yours at Fishtrap.org or buy tickets at The Bookloft and Joseph Hardware.

See the full schedule and register at Fishtrap.org or call 541-426-3623

