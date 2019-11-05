Fishtrap has announced its 33rd annual Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers, July 6-12 at Wallowa Lake Lodge. The Gathering’s theme this year is “Courage” with a keynote address from renowned outdoor writer and adventurer Craig Childs. A week at Summer Fishtrap includes personal instruction, craft talks, panel discussions, and readings all in the beautiful setting of Wallowa Lake. “We hope that attendees will be inspired by the community of writers who gather at Summer Fishtrap and get some writing done,” said Fishtrap Program Manager Mike Midlo. The Gathering’s theme was inspired by the Fistrap Board of Director’s thoughts about what the people who are living in and of the west have faced and will face in the future. “All of my heros are the people who ran into the burning building,” Midlo said. All workshops will look at their subject through that lens. “We are in for a week of vibrant discussions,” he said, “and Wiliam Faulkner’s quote: ‘You cannot swim for new horizons until you have courage to lose sight of the shore,’ just seemed perfect.
The 2020 Summer Fishtrap writing instructors will include nationally recognized and award-winning authors Craig Childs, Omar El Akkad, Tim Z. Hernandez, Nina McConigley, Beth Piatote, Laura Pritchett, Sharma Shields, Frank X Walker, Ellen Waterston, and Leni Zumas. Youth workshops will be offered again, this year with with local poet and Wallowa teacher Cameron Scott and MOsley WOtta.
“There’s a writing workshop for everyone at any stage of their journey,” Midlo said, “whether you’re a published author or just starting to explore your storytelling talents.” Summer Fishtrap offers workshops in poetry, fiction, nonfiction, essay, and short story writing.
This year, registration for the five-day-long Fishtrap Gathering includes
• A five-day intensive workshop with the instructor of your choice.
• Admission to all afternoon craft talks, open mic readings, and special events.
• Admission to evening faculty and fellow readings.
• Admission to special Weekend Gathering events, including panel discussions, the Summer Fishtrap Keynote presentation, and the closing night Fishtrap Live event.
Registration for the workshops and gathering opens Feb. 20, 2020. The cost is $855 for adults and $550 for youths.
Fishtrap also offers several scholarships and fellowship opportunities for writers of all ages to attend Summer Fishtrap. The competition for these slots has become increasingly spirited over the years. The application period for both scholarships and fellowships opens November 7 and closes December 15.
For more information go to www.fishtrap.org, or call Fishtrap at 541-426-3623
