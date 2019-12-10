Evelyn Swart, left, combined her adventure with granddaughter Emi and a career of teaching reading in her new book, Polly Rides an Elephant. The book comes with suggestions for how parents and friends can use this book and others to encourage young readers. Enterprise artist Leita Barlow, right, illustrated the book. The Bookloft is hosting a book signing for Swart and Barlow on Sat. Dec. 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. that includes Swart’s other new book, Critter Chronicles.