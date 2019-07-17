Tamkaliks Schedule
In 2019, Tamkaliks’ schedule has changed slightly with the addition of a Veterans’ Dance and two new dances on Saturday night. As always, Tamkaliks will begin Friday evening with social dancing, singing and drumming, beginning at 7 p.m. at the dance arbor on the Homeland Project’s grounds. Note that some events may start slightly later than their scheduled times. Please be patient.
Friday, July 19:
• All day: Wallowa Band Nez Perce Homeland Interpretive Center open.
• All day: Arrival and camp setup for participants. Arrival and booth setup for vendors.
• All day: Nez Perce Homeland Interpretive Center open.
• 7 p.m. Social Dance, singing and drumming.
Saturday, July 20:
• All day: Wallowa Band Nez Perce Homeland Interpretive Center open.
• 9 a.m. Memorial Horse Procession.
• 1 p.m. Grand Entry: 1 p.m.
• 1:30 p.m. (approximate) Dance competition. Includes men’s, women’s, and youth dances.
• 7 p.m. Veterans’ Dance.
• 8 p.m. (approximate) Slick Style and Short Fringe special dances.
Sunday, July 21:
• All day: Wallowa Band Nez Perce Homeland Interpretive Center open.
• 9 a.m. Washat Service at the Longhouse
• 12 Noon: Friendship Feast. Please come early and bring a dish to share!
• 2 p.m. Grand Entry
• 2:30 pm (approximate) Non-competitive dancing, with categories for men, women, children, and families.
• 5 p.m. (approximate) Contest dancing awards.
