On Monday, May 4, the Josephy Center opened the virtual exhibit of historical postcards from the Edsel White collection.
It is curated by Wallowa historian David Weaver. Seth Kinzie has done a masterful job of putting up the front and back images of the postcards, and accommodating a reading (by voice specialist Amanda Berry) of a brief essay based on each card, written by Weaver. He examines the image and message on the card as it all relates to the history of Wallowa County 1907-15 and the national “craze” for postcards, the “social media” of the day.
Go to https://josephy.org/virtual-exhibit/post-cards/ to see them. You can come back to this link each day, and then join David and Edsel White for a Zoom meeting/ celebration on Friday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m.
