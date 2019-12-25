The Nimiipuu (Nez Perce) have lived throughout present-day northeast Oregon, southeast Washington and western Idaho since time immemorial.
Most of their leaders signed the Treaty of 1855 that reserved a major part of the Nez Perce traditional homeland for their use. But when gold was found on the reservation and the agricultural and water resources of the Wallowa Valley became apparent to would-be settlers, a new “liar’s treaty” was drawn up as the Treaty of 1863. It restricted the tribe to what is now the reservation in Idaho, reducing tribal lands by 90%. Some leaders, including Tuikakas (Old Joseph) refused to sign.
After Tuikakas' death, his son, Hin-mah-too-yah-lat-kekt (Young Chief Joseph) was forced by the U.S. government in 1877 to lead the tribe to the reservation. Violence broke out that became the Nez Perce War.
After fending off armies and marching 1,400 miles on the way to refuge with Sitting Bull in Canada, the Nez Perce were forced to yield at Bear Paw Meadows, Mont., just 40 miles short of safety and the border.
The captive Walama Band was transported to Oklahoma by cattle car, wagon, and forced marching, where for eight years the band endured disease and more death. After Hin-mah-too-yah-lat-kekt (Joseph) pleaded with senators and supporters in Washington D.C., the U.S. Army agreed to allow the Walama Band to return to “the Northwest.” But rather than transporting them to their home in the Wallowa Valley or even the reservation in Lapwai, Idaho, the majority were taken to exile on the Colville Reservation in northeast Washington 340 miles from here, where most of Hin-mah-too-yah-lat-kekt’s (Chief Joseph’s) descendants remain today.
