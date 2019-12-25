JOSEPH — On Jan. 5, the Joseph Center will open its doors to a new exhibit: Nez Perce Artists: Traditional and Contemporary. The eclectic show opens with a 2-4 p.m. reception, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 23. Most of the artists featured are young Nez Perce tribal members.
“We’ve got beadwork, necklaces, earrings, an antler war club and other weapons, six large paintings, basket hats – hats made in the style of a basket using basket-making techniques — and there’s more now,” said Rich Wandschneider, library director at the center.
Traditional artwork includes beadwork and leatherwork. Basketry done by traditional methods and with traditional materials is also a major part of the work. These pieces are new, but they are crafted in the same ways as similar items found in a Nez Perce village long before contact with Europeans.
Wandschneider showed a photograph of an antler war club that will be on display.
“That would be something that today is purely decorative but at some point, would’ve been a war club,” he said. “Probably things like that dug into people’s skulls.”
The traditional art doesn’t necessarily have to be old.
“It could be, but some similar items are still used today,” Wandschneider said.
Contemporary art is still Nez Perce art but doesn’t try to hide the fact that it’s done in the 21st century.
Wandschneider showed as an example of contemporary art: a photograph of a beaded wall hanging showing traditionally attired Nez Perce in the rural Northwest countryside but a modern building stands in the background.
Stacia Morfin, a young artist and entrepreneur from the Nez Perce Reservation in Lapwai, Idaho, is the curator of the show and also will display her work.
Artists who will be displaying their work include John Seven Wilson, Joan Scabbyrobe, Carla Timentwa, Kevin Peters and Maurice “Pistol Pete” Wilson.
Most of the artists are just beginning careers in art, but both seasoned and emerging artists will be featured in the exhibit. Many have studied at the Institute of American Indian Art in Santa Fe, N.Mex.
Wandschneider said often tribal artists created their works as useful items, items that were culturally significant or simply as part of their culture with little thought of commercial gain. The institute in Santa Fe has opened the eyes of many to the potential that they could continue making their art but also could earn money for it.
“Tribal art, in my experience, should be something they can take somewhere and sell,” he said. The institute is “trying to get them into the mode of selling their art.”
He said the center welcomes this opportunity to work with Indian artists — and to help further their careers in art and in the communication of Nez Perce culture to the broader world.
He also said next month’s show is part of the continuing effort to revive and maintain Nez Perce culture and presence here in their Wallowa Valley homeland.
Wandschneider said the center plans further events, including a beading workship later in February and a moccasin-making workshop sometime after that.
For more information about the show, contact him at 541-432-0505 or email rich.wandschneider@gmail.com.
