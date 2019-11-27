ENTERPRISE: The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance presents another edition of Tunesmith Night on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Sugar Time Bakery, located at 107 N. River St. Suite A, in Enterprise. The show features songwriters Nicole Freshley, MidLo and Meredith Brann.
With deep roots in the west, Nicole Freshley sings about land, water, work, and heartache. Her introspective lyrics intertwine imagery from the natural world with the shifting rhythms of human experience played out with her voice and acoustic guitar.
Mike Midlo lives and works and writes songs in Wallowa County. His 2018 record, MidLo “Two Steps & Waltzes” was recorded in the OK Theatre and received an honorable mention in the “Cry in Your Beer” category for the 2019 Bro Country Music Awards.
Meredith Brann hails from Wallowa County, a country of cowboys and cattle, flowing rivers, mountain ranges, and dry, rugged landscapes. While she honors her traditions and heritage in her music, she is certainly not bound by them.
Tunesmith Night is presented in a round-robin format, with each musician playing a song, then the next taking a turn. Admission is $10 at the door or by season pass. Doors open at 6pm (SEATING IS LIMITED), music at 7p.m., all ages welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.