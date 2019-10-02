Tunesmith Night, Saturday, October 12, 2019 – 7PM Sugar Time Bakery, 107 North River Street, Ste. A, Enterprise, Oregon The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance is about to kick off the 15th season of Tunesmith Night, a monthly showcase of original music. The Saturday, October 12 show features songwriters Annachristie Sapphire, Jess Clemons and Olivia Awbrey. Venue is Sugar Time Bakery, located in the Burnaugh Building on North River Street and will provide the perfect atmosphere for our listening audience.
Annachristie Sapphire is a modern day minstrel from the Philadelphia underground music scene to the vast arms of California’s Mojave desert, Currently based in Portland Oregon. Sapphire’s songwriting lends itself to an emotionally evocative experience for her listeners time and time again. She explores new measures of experimental Folk and Desert Rock by marrying the genres with styles more grunge, dreamlike, and enduring–reminiscent to the rawness and unabashedness brought to light by many of our favorite music rebels of the 90’s.
A Vermont native and traveler at heart, singer/songwriter Jess Clemons now calls the Columbia Gorge home. She regularly plays local breweries and wineries, as well as small venues around the PNW. She tours to southern kitesurfing grounds in Baja in the winter, and back to her New England roots each year. Her music is often compared to that of Bonnie Raitt, Patty Griffin and Brandi Carlisle.
Since releasing her debut studio EP, Fight or Fight (2017), Olivia Awbrey has made a home for herself in the alt-folk and indie rock scenes in the Pacific Northwest and England. Unafraid to blur lines between folk, psych and punk, her style has been likened to Liz Phair and Courtney Barnett. With lyrics as unpredictable as jazz yet as relatable as a steaming mug of tea, Awbrey carves out a world through her songs the same way that a novelist builds one through prose: a world that invites listeners to think, listen, question and commune.
Tunesmith Night is presented in a round-robin format, with each musician playing a song, then the next taking a turn, creating an interesting and varied performance. Admission is $10 at the door or by season pass. Doors open at 6pm (SEATING IS LIMITED), music at 7pm, all ages welcome. Sugar Time will have the kitchen open for soups and sandwiches, in addition to their usual yummy sweet treats, plus they are now serving beer and wine.
