The Wallowa County Cultural Trust Coalition (WCCTC) offers grants of up to $1000 each year that support individual artists, musicians, writers, cultural historians and the non-profit organizations that support them in Wallowa County. This year, applications for the grants are due no later than October 31.
In past years, the grants have funded the Tuesday Courthouse Concerts in Enterprise, Fishtrap’s{span} Big Read for The Wizard of Earthsea last year, and other events that connect Wallowa County people through arts and culture. “We view those kinds of events as important,” said WCCTC coordinator Asch Humphrey. “But we’d also love to see applications that involve culture, or a meaningful, evocative piece of art that would be displayed in a public place.”
The WCCTC supports local, cultural endeavors and promotes participation in arts, heritage and humanities through disseminating Oregon Cultural Trust grant money.
Eligible grant applicants must be Wallowa County residents and have a public component of their project that increases access to local culture. Successful grant applicants make access to culture more available; recover and preserve historic assets and achievements; support development of artists and cultural experiences; and/or strengthen the capacity of cultural organizations in Wallowa County.
Applications are currently available online at wallowavalleyarts.org or can be requested by email at WCCTCoalition@gmail.com. The applications are due October 31, 2019. WCCTC grants are typically awarded in amounts from $250-$1,000. The WCCTC board will meet in November to review applications, make decisions and notify applicants.
The Oregon Cultural Trust was created under the direction of the Oregon State Legislature with the purpose of awarding grant funds to Oregon counties and Confederated Tribes to support endeavors that promote arts, humanities and local heritage. For more information about the Oregon Cultural Trust, or to donate, visit CulturalTrust.org.
