LA GRANDE – Quick initial attack work by Wallowa-Whitman Natioal Forest firefighters has quelled the 1-acre Baldy Fire, first reported at 2:46 p.m. on August 1, burning in timber in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest nine miles east of Union, Oregon. A team including the Union Interagency Hotshot Crew, rappellers from the Grande Ronde Rappellers, a Type 2IA hand crew, and a Type 6 engine responded to the blaze and stopped its forward progress by early evening. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
