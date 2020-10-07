BREAKOUT BOX:
According to Wallowa County Clerk Sandy Lathrop, the following dates and times are important for Wallowa County voters:
Oct. 5. Ballots mailed to Registered Wallowa County voters who are currently outside Wallowa County.
Oct. 13: Last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election. You may register in person at the Wallowa County Courthouse (Clerk’s office) or online at
Oct. 14: Ballots mailed to registered voters in Wallowa County.
Oct. 19: Ballots should arrive the week of Oct. 19, as they have to go through processing in Portland.
8 p.m. Nov. 3: Voting ends, ballot drop-off boxes closed. Your ballot must have been received by the county clerk’s office or it must be in a valid ballot box by the end of voting at 8 p.m. Nov. 3 to be counted. Oregon law requires that ballots not received by county clerks on or before 8 p.m. Nov. 3 will not be counted. Postmarks are irrelevant.
“People should be sure they sign the line of the back side of the outside cream-colored yellow envelope before mailing or putting their ballot in a drop-box,” Lathrop said. “We use that to verify the identity of the voter. The ballot may not count if that line isn’t signed, or if the signature doesn’t match our voter record.”
Ballot drop-boxes are located outside Wallowa City Hall, Joseph City Hall, and at the drive-through on the southeast side of the Wallowa County Courthouse in Enterprise. Ballots may also be deposited in the drop box at the county clerk's office in the courthouse. Ballots that are mailed do not require any postage stamps, Lathorp said. The state of Oregon has prepaid the postage for all ballots.
