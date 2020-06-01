American Banker magazine has ranked five Oregon and eleven Washington banks among the top 200 community banks in the country.
The magazine, a trade publication based in New York City, named five Oregon banks: Oregon Bancorp of Salem, OR; Summit Bank of Eugene, OR; BEO Bancorp of Heppner, OR; Citizens Bancorp of Corvallis, OR; and People’s Bank of Commerce in Medford, OR to the list based on average return of shareholder equity between 2017 and 2019. Banks with less than $2 billion in assets were eligible.
The Bank of Eastern Oregon was ranked 84th among the top 200 banks nationally.
“It is exciting to be recognized in American Banker magazine among some of the most admired and well run banks in the country,” said Jeff Bailey President and CEO of Bank of Eastern Oregon. “We have an extremely dedicated team of bankers that embody the core values that have guided our bank for over 75 years. We are proud to serve eastern Oregon and southeastern Washington communities and are delighted to be the one of only 16 banks located in Oregon and Washington that can make the claim of being one of the top 200 community banks in the country,” concluded Bailey.

About BEO Bancorp
BEO Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon, which operates 20 branches and five loan production offices in 12 eastern Oregon and five eastern Washington counties. Branches are located in Arlington, Ione, Heppner, Condon, Irrigon, Boardman, Burns, John Day, Prairie City, Fossil, Moro, Enterprise, Athena, Hermiston, and LaGrande, OR; and Colfax, Dayton, LaCrosse, Pasco, and Pomeroy WA; loan production offices are located in Ontario, Pendleton, Lakeview, Madras, OR and Pomeroy, WA. Bank of Eastern Oregon also operates a mortgage division and operates the Washington locations under the name of Bank of Eastern Washington. The bank’s website is www.beobank.com.
