The Wallowa County Beekeepers will host their first meeting of 2020 on Wednesday Feb. 12, 6:30 -8:30 p.m. at the Hurricane Creek Grange.
Wallowa County Bee Meetings are open to anyone interested in bees and beekeeping. Bring friends. We are a very informal bunch learning and supporting beekeeping in Wallowa County. We help each other through the frustrations and joys of beekeeping.
Ordering bees happens now. The person we order bees from, Jan Lohman in Hermiston, only produces a limited amount of five frame nucs. I have reserved an order of fifteen nucs that can be purchased by people in our group. I know most will not know until March what your replacement needs will be for sure but try to evaluate that as soon as possible and get on the list by calling Lorna Cook, 541-805-8181or email me at coolor63@gmail.com. Nuc costs are according to numbers ordered. Under 10-$135, 10 to 25-$130, 26 and up –$120.
Someone has to travel to Hermiston to pick up the group and return them to Enterprise where they need to be picked up immediately. They usually are ready to be picked up the last week of April or the first two weeks of May depending on the weather. Pick up in Hermiston has to be before 7:00 am in the morning or after 5:30 pm at night. We usually pick up at 7:00 am time and get the bees back to Enterprise by 11:00 am.
Mason Bee Boxes and Cocoons For Sale
One of our bee meeting regulars has a brother in Portland that makes Mason Bee Houses and stores Mason Bee Cocoons. He is selling the Mason Bee House with 25 cocoons installed for $25.00. If interested please contact Sherry Murphy at 503-621-7352 or email her at grandma.sherry@comcast.net. Sherry lives in Joseph and will be traveling to Portland the first weekend in February and can bring some back. If you just want cocoons then they are 4 cocoons for $1.00. Sherry can send you pictures and answer any questions.
