Organizers of the Wallowa Mountain Cruise aren’t being fazed by Phase 1 — or Phase 2 or 3 — restrictions on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re still planning to hold the event in downtown Joseph in August.
“We are going to be very positive that our country will be in good shape by the end of August,” said organization chairwoman Jude Graham.
The 30-year-old car show invites owners of classic car owners from all over to show their wheels and have fun at a car show, dinner and street dance. A wide variety of vendors also will display their wares downtown, many of them related to automobiles.
Organizers decided early this month to move the event from its original June 12-13 date to August after the state forced the city to rescind a permit to close Main Street for the event. Restrictions over the COVID-19 pandemic were given as the cause.
“We all know how the outdoors, warm weather and exercise helps people heal. So the show is still on for Aug. 28 and 29,” Graham said.
The Fourth of July fireworks has been canceled by Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce board of directors due to the risk of the COVID-19 situation, ban on group sizes beyond 25 and the perception of community hardship that needs support rather than fireworks fundraising.
The first round of financial assistance from the Wallowa County Business Fund is on its way to local businesses that have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Sixteen businesses, including hair salons, restaurants, lodging, day care, retail and artists, were selected to receive funding.
Applicants who did not receive awards in the first round remain in the pool to receive consideration and do not need to reapply.
New applications are being accepted; nonprofit organizations are also eligible in the second round. Apply at https://forms.gle/VHpaLd5TJCcndUNc6.
Questions should be addressed to wallowaresources.org or to Lisa Dawson at lisadawson@neoedd.org or 541-426-3598.
Businesses reopenings: This list is not necessarily exhaustive.
Now open:
Heidi’s Town & Lake Shop
Mad Mary’s
Prairie Creek Quilts
Simply Sandy’s
Tempting Teal
Wallowa Lake Marina
Joseph Branch Railriders
Wallowa Lake Go Karts
La Laguna in Joseph
The Bookloft
Thistle & Pine
Favorite Finds On Main
toZion
Wild Carrot Herbals
Lamb’s Trading Post
Joseph Fly Shoppe
Wallowa Lake Tramway.
To open:
The Vault opens June 4
Glacier Ridge Bar Grill & General Store opens June 9
Deb’s Apparel opens June 15
Wallowa Lake Lodge Restaurant opens June 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.