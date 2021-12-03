ENTERPRISE — Robert Ryan likes remodeling older homes, and his Arrowhead Construction business gives him that opportunity.
“I like doing remodels, old homes, I guess,” he said. “I’m a glutton for punishment, but restoring old homes is something I really like to do.”
This fall, he completed Brenda Brock’s house at 613 W. Greenwood St. in Enterprise, a home built about 1900 that was in sore need of remodeling.
“This place always had potential, but it was an eyesore for a while,” he said. “We spent a lot of time on prep work getting it ready.”
Brock said the home had been purchased by her grandparents, William and Reta Brock, in 1942. It then belonged to her father, Arthur, before being handed down to her.
Prep is the key
Ryan emphasizes that prep work and maintenance are the keys to keeping a house in good shape.
“The prep work is the key — getting it ready to paint,” he said. “That’s what a lot of people don’t understand. What I see is people who wait far too long to paint their houses. They could save a ton of money if they don’t wait until the house has gotten to the point where it takes a tremendous amount of prep to bring it back so you can paint it. The problem is you can’t just go shoot paint over something that is peeling or chipped. It takes a lot of prep work to stop that from happening. If you don’t address it, you’re going to be back at it within a year or two. It’s going to look horrible.”
Ryan said that when a homeowner prepares to paint, the old coat should not have signs of serious wear.
“It should be intact, in good shape, it hasn’t oxidized, hasn’t begun to peel, wood separating, dry rot,” he said. “Those are the things that take a tremendous amount of effort to get so you can paint it. Anybody can paint a house; anybody. Put a paintbrush in somebody’s hands and they can do it. But to do it so it’ll last and you can stand by that paint job for years to come — if you paint a house properly, you can get 10-15 years out of that house easily if you do it correctly. If you don’t do it correctly, you’re going to be back to ground zero once again.”
Ryan emphasizes maintaining the painted house so it lasts.
“I stress this to my customers. Maintain your house,” he said. “Pressure-wash your house. Clean the dirt off and keep the vegetation away from your house. Get proper gutters.”
He noted that the gutters on Brock’s house are hardly noticeable and funnel water away from the house.
Long-time painter
Ryan, along with his wife, M.J. Pombrkas, are the sole proprietors of the company. He handles the construction and painting and she handles the business side. They let out work to subcontractors for what they don’t do. They’ve been in business about 25 years, starting in Northern California — where their two adult sons and one granddaughter live — before moving to Oregon.
He said they moved here about eight years ago.
“It was just a good time to get out of California,” he said. “I’d lived in Klamath Falls before and then small towns in Northern California. I like little towns. I like the little-town mentality. The people are more genuine here. They’re good people.”
House painting is art
To Ryan, painting a house is more than just adding a protective coat.
“I like working mostly with residential people,” he said. “To me, it’s art. It’s not just construction. You take pride in what you do.”
He recently purchased the painting equipment of Paul Vlietstra, of Joseph, who decided to switch careers into lawn care. That allowed Ryan to expand his painting work a bit.
He’s also done work on projects seen by most who drive through Enterprise.
“I painted all the Litch Building on the outside,” he said of the structure at River and Main streets that was built in 1903. “That’s a really old building.”
Helping homeowners
Ryan also likes to help homeowners get the most out of what they have to pay.
“If you’re doing a remodel, there are lots of things you can claim on insurance to get the job done. I’ve helped a lot of people do that without it coming out of their pocket. You pay a lot of money for that insurance and never use it. Why not?” he said. “I try my best to help the customer in that way. It helps them to be able to afford the work that needs to be done. You never know what you’re going to find. It’s like opening a box of Cracker Jacks. You never know what you’re going to find.”
It comes down to giving back to the community he calls home.
“This is the kind of town where strangers wave at you,” Ryan said. “If you’re stuck on the side of the road, somebody helps you. That, to me, is genuine. These people around here are good people.”
Editor's note: This story has been updated.
