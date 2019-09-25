It’s still a week or so from opening, but Enterprise’s new Thistle + Pine clothing store is making plans to provide Wallowa County with a variety of high-end used clothing.
Angie Train said that she and her daughter Brianna will be operating the shop, in the Dutli building at the corner of Main Street and River Street. Their address is 101 Main St. and business phone is 541-409-3078. They don’t yet have a website, but those interested can check for them on Facebook and Instagram.
If you want to settle in or return to the Wallowa Valley, one way to make a living to do so is to start your own business. That’s what Angi and Brianna Train are doing as they prepare to open their store at the corner Main and River streets in Enterprise.
Angi said they plan to offer used Levis, Wranglers, Carhartt and other quality brands of clothing for adults and children, as well as home décor, jewelry and other accessories.
The Trains now live in Joseph, but they’re hoping to soon move to Enterprise, Angi said. Her husband, Ron, is an independent log-truck driver. The family recently returned to the Wallowa Valley after living in Lebanon, Ore., for about 25 years.
Angi grew up in Enterprise and the family often vacationed here. Her father is longtime Enterprise chiropractor Dr. Richard Carlson. He’s now retired and living in the Willamette Valley.“We got tired of too many people and too many cars,” Angi said of why she chose to return to the valley from Lebanon. “I missed my mountains — that’d be the No. 1 reason, I think.”
Brianna, who grew up in Lebanon, was always impressed with the friendliness of the community on those vacations here.
“I like it here a lot,” she said. “I lived in the same house all my life and never moved before. We used to vacation here every year and the people were so friendly.”
Thistle + Pine isn’t the only new shop to start offering high-end used clothing in Enterprise this fall. The Wallowa County Humane Society is opening a store also on Main Street, across from the courthouse, that will also carry high-end used clothing and other items. In addition, they’ll offer pets for adoption and plan to have a do-it-yourself dog wash someday.
Both Jacqueline Valli, vice president of the Humane Society, and Train believe their shops offer each other friendly competition.
“They’re awesome,” Train said of the Humane Society. “Who doesn’t love animals. I wish they were staying next door; we could go play with the kitties.”
