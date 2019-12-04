People who play games — such as cards and board games — are more likely to stay mentally sharp in later life, a study bu the University of Edinburgh suggests.
Those who regularly played non-digital games scored better on memory and thinking tests in their 70s, the research found.
The study also found that a behaviour change in later life could still make a difference.
People who increased game playing during their 70s were more likely to maintain certain thinking skills as they grew older.
Psychologists at the University of Edinburgh tested more than 1000 people aged 70 for memory, problem solving, thinking speed and general thinking ability.
The participants then repeated the same thinking tests every three years until aged 79.
The group were also asked how often they played games like cards, chess, bingo or crosswords — at ages 70 and 76.
Researchers used statistical models to analyse the relationship between a person’s level of game playing and their thinking skills.
The team took into account the results of an intelligence test that the participants sat when they were 11 years old.
They also considered lifestyle factors, such as education, socio-economic status and activity levels.
People who increased game playing in later years were found to have experienced less decline in thinking skills in their seventies — particularly in memory function and thinking speed.
Researchers say the findings help to better understand what kinds of lifestyles and behaviours might be associated with better outcomes for cognitive health in later life.
The study may also help people make decisions about how best to protect their thinking skills as they age.
The participants were part of the Lothian Birth Cohort 1936 study, a group of individuals who were born in 1936 and took part in the Scottish Mental Survey of 1947.
Since 1999, researchers have been working with the Lothian Birth Cohorts to chart how a person’s thinking power changes over their lifetime. The follow-up times in the Cohorts are among the longest in the world.
