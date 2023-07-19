Goss returns home for CD release concert

Pianist and Wallowa County native Brady Goss is set to perform a solo show Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Chief Joseph Days.

 Brady Goss/Contributed Photo

JOSEPH — For the first time, Chief Joseph Days will welcome Brady Goss to the Thunder Room on Thursday, July 27.

Goss is scheduled to play from 8 p.m. to about midnight; times are approximate. Admission is free; the event is for attendees 21 and older.

