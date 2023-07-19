JOSEPH — For the first time, Chief Joseph Days will welcome Brady Goss to the Thunder Room on Thursday, July 27.
Goss is scheduled to play from 8 p.m. to about midnight; times are approximate. Admission is free; the event is for attendees 21 and older.
He said he’ll play his repertoire of country, boogie-woogie and old-time rock ‘n’ roll along with some original tunes. But he’s not one to carefully plan out his shows.
“I never script my shows,” he said. “(I like) shows to be interactive and fun. I introduce songs — sometimes in historical and fun ways. I basically show up and see what happens.”
Goss, a pianist and vocalist, also performs songs written by other songwriters, but aims to perform them in his own style.
Goss will be playing solo, which he says is his favorite way to perform.
Although he has played in Wallowa County, this will be his first time entertaining the crowd at Chief Joseph Days.
“I’ve been here many times,” he said. “This is the first time playing the Thunder Room. I’m excited to play it. How can you not have a fun time?”
Goss keeps a full schedule, with private parties and shows at other venues. For the last couple of years, he has been building a recording studio, an effort that he called an ongoing process.
In addition to Goss playing the Thunder Room on Thursday, the Walla Walla, Washington, band, WhiskeyCreek, will be playing Friday and Saturday nights for dancing following the rodeo. The band expects to play each night from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.; times are approximate.
Jason Strang, lead guitarist for the band, said attendees can expect to hear primarily country, but also classic rock, new rock, some Johnny Cash, Jason Aldean, Pat Benatar and some Creedence Clearwater Revival.
The band features two singers, Strang said, and that allows for “great duets. (It’s) a party band and (we) like crowd participation,” he said.
This is the third time the band has played at the Thunder Room.
Strang said the band has connections to Wallowa County. He and his wife met at Wallowa Lake and have a goal of retiring here. He said with the lake and the town of Joseph, the area is an easy sell.
The band has been together for about a decade and music is it’s No. 1 hobby.
“We’re all professionals in all our careers,” Strang said. “We bring together a lively mix of songs that you can get up and dance to,” he said.
