The Currier petition lists 11 reasons for recalling Brown. They include:
• Denied citizens protection from the growing domestic terrorist threat known as Antifa.
• Attempted to deprive Oregon's working families of jobs using faulty environmental policy.
• Attempted to deprive Oregon's families their right of medical and religious freedom.
• Failed to address the PERS crisis that threatens the economy and government retirees.
• Used COVID-19 to unlawfully restrict our freedoms, causing needless economic ruin.
