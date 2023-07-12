Carol McLaughlin Kortnik points Wednesday, June 14, 2023, to some of the artwork she has for sale in Carol's Creative Cottage, an extension of the Aspen Grove Gallery she operates with her husband, Mark Kortnik, in Joseph.
Carol McLaughlin Kortnik stands outside her new Carol’s Creative Cottage on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, an extension of the Aspen Grove Gallery in Joseph.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Carol McLaughlin Kortnik leafs through a fabric-covered journal/diary she created for sale at her Carol’s Creative Cottage on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Joseph.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Carol McLaughlin Kortnik points Wednesday, June 14, 2023, to some of the artwork she has for sale in Carol's Creative Cottage, an extension of the Aspen Grove Gallery she operates with her husband, Mark Kortnik, in Joseph.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Carol McLaughlin Kortnik points to one of the items she created for sale in her new Carol's Creative Cottage, an expansion of Aspen Grove Gallery on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Joseph.
JOSEPH — A longtime art gallery in Joseph has expanded to make room for a wide variety of artwork on its premises at the Aspen Grove Gallery.
Carol McLaughlin Kortnik — who goes by her maiden name — has set up Carol’s Creative Cottage in a portable 9-foot-by-20-foot building behind the gallery.
The Kortniks are prolific artists and work in a range of media. Husband Mark Kortnik runs the main gallery, which has been in operation for 35 years, while Carol runs her cottage.
“We used to travel to a lot of shows,” she said. “But we don’t do that anymore because we have our gallery.”
McLaughlin said prices range from $5 to about $200.
“I try to keep them affordable,” she said.
She has numerous items, from fabric-covered animals to watercolors showing scenes in Wallowa County to collages to country home decor. Styles range from modern to steampunk.
“I like to do a lot of things,” she said.
Carol’s Creative Cottage opened Memorial Day weekend and will keep summer hours through Labor Day weekend, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Patrons of Carol’s enter it through the main gallery.
Mark Kortnik said theirs is the main source in the county for picture frames with nonglare and conservation glass. The latter is a type of glass that protects what is framed from ultraviolet light and the damage it can cause.
Their website boasts a diverse array of original oil and watercolor paintings as well as the unique value of Giclee’ reproduction prints. Giclee’ is the French term for a digitally ink-sprayed printing process. They are valued for their longer-lasting, light-resistant inks in greater colors and are printed on canvas or paper. Each of the prints is signed and individually numbered in limited editions.
A tour of the gallery also will reveal original works of Raku pottery, hand-blown glass, handmade basketry, painted gourds, uniquely designed jewelry, and photography of the local area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.