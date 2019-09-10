At 104 N. Main St. in Joseph, B. Bright Vintage store is owned and run by mother and daughter, Linda and Emily Bright, who both live in Joseph. The family has a long history in the county as Linda Bright’s great grandfather platted the town of Enterprise. The store specializes in carefully chosen vintage items, including clothing and just about everything you can think of.
“We’re super into pre-loved stuff,” Emily Bright said. “We like to find a new use for an old thing.”
With a large family, Linda Bright learned to look for bargains.
“I had seven children, so you have to be very frugal with your budget,” she said. “It’s a long-standing thing with me. I’ve always loved antiques, even as a child.”
The store idea started with several giant yard sales in the same building the store currently occupies. Linda Bright, who retired from the Enterprise School District several years ago, said that she and her daughter needed an outlet for all the vintage goods they’ve collected over the years.
Some of the merchandise comes from local yard and estate sales, but some of it is obtained through travel as well.
“We travel to Walla Walla and La Grande and as far as Vancouver, Washington and Idaho,” Emily Bright said. “People know about us, and they call us to come and help them clear out an estate or take in items they no longer needed,” Linda said. The store also sells a very few items on commission for people they know.
“It takes a lot of time to gather, clean, price, wash, iron,” the two named alternately. “There’s a lot of behind-the scenes time besides the hours on the door.”
Having bought and collected items over the years has given the two a fair idea of the market value of items they sell, although they occasionally refer to E-bay if something is out of their frame of reference.
“If we do E-bay, we try to go a little lower or even half of what it sells for,” Linda Bright said. “Plus, you don’t have to pay shipping with us. A lot of our business is with the tourist industry, but we also try to to keep the prices fair so that locals can shop here too.”
The store is chock-full of vintage items ranging from kitchenware to all styles of clothing, toys and games, books, horse tack — even individual pool (as in the game) balls.
“People come in and pick their favorite number,” Linda Bright explained.
She added that she enjoys making people happy when they find something they’ve been looking for at a reasonable price. Also, they look at what they do as a form of recycling.
The two are contemplating keeping the store open for longer periods of time. For example, remaining open one or two days per week during the winter. They’re also considering opening the back further. It was partially opened this year to make way for more merchandise, which allowed for more clothes than they previously offered.
The two worry that not everyone is aware the store is open as often as it is.
“I don’t think a lot of locals know we’re here,” Emily said. “A lot of people don’t know what our hours are although we always keep them the same: 11 to 4, Thursday, Friday or Saturday.”
