ENTERPRISE — Financial literacy education is being brought to more than 4,000 students and residents in Northeastern Oregon through Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom online, according to a press release from Community Bank.
“At a time when a solid foundation of practical financial knowledge is critical, these resources will make a huge impact on users,” the release stated.
Students and residents of Wallowa County, as well as those in Baker, Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties are expected to benefit from the program.
“It’s so nice to have some real life math experiences for my students especially as they get ready to move out into the world after high school,” said Jill Scanlan, a math instructor at Pendleton High School.
Through the Banzai online courses, students try out managing a budget, saving for a goal, and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. Teachers are able to easily monitor and grade student progress remotely. Other resources, which include articles, calculators and personalized coaching sessions, explain everything from the basics of filing taxes to how health insurance works. These resources are available at communitybank.teachbanzai.com/wellness.
“Thanks to Community Bank, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” said Morgan Vandagriff, a co-founder of Banzai. “We wouldn’t be able to provide these tools without their support.”The schools in Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa are among the 14 schools sponsored for the program.
