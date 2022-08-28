BizBank 3509.jpg

Deena Perin, left, the new manager of Community Bank in Joseph, works alongside Laurie McAfee, drive-up teller, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, during the bank's customer appreciation barbecue.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

JOSEPH — Being a banker isn’t all figuring interest rates, taking deposits and other money-related matters. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Deena Perin was dishing out hot dogs and hamburgers in the Community Bank parking lot in Joseph in her first community appreciation barbecue as manager of the Joseph branch.

“We are having our customer appreciation back,” she said as she was dishing up the final meal. “It’s been off for two years and we’re bringing it back.”

Bill Bradshaw is a reporter for the Wallowa County Chieftain. Have a business tip? Contact him at 541-398-5503 or bbradshaw@wallowa.com.

