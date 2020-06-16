As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce this summer will implement a marketing strategy in social media to highlight some authentic and unique businesses in the county and is taking applications from persons interested in such a venture.
The project will involve interviewing business owners and posting the interviews with images on social media. Anyone with the skills to perform this type of high-end videography and social media work is urged to submit a proposal to the chamber at vicki@wallowacounty.org by noon, Thursday, June 18. A decision will be made Friday, June 19.
The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph is presenting a virtual exhibit and catalog — “Three Journeys: Mike Koloski, Leslie LeViner and Mary Edwards,” according to a press release from the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
The exhibit opened Friday, June 12, and ends July 28. A virtual Zoom celebration will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, June 19.
With the “shelter in place” restrictions underway because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards decided to offer prints in an online silent auction to support the Wallowa County Business Fund. Each artist has selected a specific piece for the online auction and will be featured on the Josephy Center website www.josephy.org. Bidding is open and ends at 6 p.m. June 19. The auction will be made live as soon as possible. Starting bid is $25 and can be raised in $5 increments to bid go to https://josephy.org/product-category/paintings/.
To be eligible to receive your print, please donate at Wallowa Resources webpage www.wallowaresources.org/wallowa-county-business-fund and type “Josephy Print” in the gift notes box. Donors also can mail checks to 401 N.E. 1st St, Suite A, Enterprise, OR 97828. Make the check out to Wallowa Resources, and write “WCBF, Josephy Print” in the memo line. For more information, email larz@wallowaresources.org or rick@wallowaresources.org at Wallowa Resources.
The Blonde Strawberry in Wallowa reopened Wednesday, June 10. The breakfast and lunch shop is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday at 101 W. 1st St., the shop’s normal summer hours.
The shop has done some minor remodeling to better adhere to social distancing guidelines. It will open with a limited menu while rebuilding cash flow. Also being offered are hard ice cream cones and shakes, as well as the usual custom cake service and an enhanced bakery.
Buckskin Bucks are available all year long, the chamber reminds local businesses and residents. Everyone is urged to consider Buckskin Bucks for employee appreciation gifts, performance rewards, birthdays or any other special occasions.
Buckskin Bucks come in denominations of $10 and $25. They can be purchased at the chamber office and can be spent at any of the 50-plus businesses printed on their back side.
Any retailers, gift shops and restaurants interested in participating in Buckskin Bucks should call the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce at 541-426-4622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.