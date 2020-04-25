Everyone's favorite Chinese-American take-out, is back from its coronavirus hiatus. The Happy Garden Restaurant in Enterprise has had to modify hours a bit. For now, it’s 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, though sometimes it’ll be open later if there's business. Call for an order at 541-426-3688.
Following your favorite business or restaurant on Facebook or other social media helps them reach more potential customers.
One good reason to follow Backyard Gardens on Facebook is that when Beth has leftover fresh greens after supplying Ruby Peak Naturals, Terminal Gravity and the Gold Room, she makes them available on their Facebook pages.
Menus can also be located online for most of the restaurants doing takeout and you can see the specials, family meals, meal kits and more.
The creativity of local restaurants and what they are turning out in the face of adversity is remarkable. M. Crow — you have to try their pizza — didn’t used to have a walk-up window, but Michael created one so customers don’t need to come in if they prefer not to.
Video Buffs still has movies, as well as pizza.
Also, it’s a good time to sign up for your CSA share from Backyard Gardens — don’t want to miss the boat. Or the kale.
Bookloft still has books — call Mary there and she’ll bring them out to you.
Down at the Imnaha Store and Tavern, you need only take your takeout as far as the outdoor picnic table if you wish.
