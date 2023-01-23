ENTERPRISE — With spring on the horizon, it’s getting nearly time to wash the winter dirt off your car and Choppers Car Wash is nearly ready to help you do that.

Jared Hillock, who manages the family-owned business, and brother, Andy, have been installing new machinery to replace the old car-wash machine they installed before opening the business in 2010. The brothers said they hope to have the new equipment operational by mid-February.

———

Bill Bradshaw is a reporter for the Wallowa County Chieftain. Have a business tip? Contact him at 541-398-5503 or bbradshaw@wallowa.com.

