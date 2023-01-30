JOSEPH — In an effort to continue pleasing the palettes of former customers, one of the former owners of the Old Town Café has compiled a recipe book so people can have a taste of Old Town at home.

“When people found out we were closing, they asked if I ever would do a cookbook,” Olivia Losby said. “I didn’t think I would and then people kept asking so I considered it more. I figured it would be a nice signoff gesture that I could do for people so they could have Old Town in their house.”

