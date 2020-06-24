Deb’s Apparel, the long-time, popular, ladies apparel shop on Main Street in Enterprise, reopened Monday, June 15, after a two-month closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owner Deb Kellermann said she doesn’t yet have a “grand opening” date set, as she’s waiting for some construction work to be finished. Now, she plans to rename it the Red Rose Boutique.
“I was going to just stay closed, but I decided I couldn’t stand not having anything to do,” she said.
Kellermann said she decided on the “Red Rose” name in honor of her mother, the late Oretta Clegg.
“She loved red roses,” Kellermann said.
She said as she ponders retirement in a few years, she’ll keep all the old favorite brands of clothing the shop has been known for.
“Maybe I’ll add a few more accessories,” she said.
———
Lostine’s M. Crow is back in business, having closed its indoor service for the COVID-19 pandemic. But things are a bit different.
The popular eatery and general store in Lostine has reopened indoor seating, but customers are asked to request a table and one will be found not near other customers, said manager Mike Junkin.
“We’ve reopened inside according to COVID restrictions,” Junkin said.
The business also has expanded its seating by adding picnic tables out front in an area formerly used for parking.
M. Crow also has expanded its hours. The business is now open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
“We’re ready for summer and looking forward to it,” Junkin said.
———
A second round of grants is being awarded to businesses that have been harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District (NEOEDD) and local partners including the Wallowa County Commission, the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce, Wallowa County’s chapters of Soroptimist International and Rotary International and Wallowa Resources are supporting the effort.
The deadline to apply for the second round is Sunday, June 28. Decisions will be made Tuesday, June 30.
The application form is online at https://forms.gle/VHpaLd5TJCcndUNc6. A paper copy is available at the Wallowa County Courthouse on the bulletin board.
Anyone who applied for the first round but did not receive an award will automatically be considered for the second round. Grants are expected to be $1,000 or less.
Wallowa Resources is still accepting donations to help fund this grant program. Donations can be made at https://www.wallowaresources.org/donate-1), by mailing a check to 401 NE 1st St., Suite A; Enterprise, OR 97828 or at any Community Bank drive-up location. Write “Wallowa County Business Fund” in the check memo line.
For more information, contact Lisa Dawson, NEOEDD executive director, at lisadawson@neoedd.org or 541-426-3598, or Kristy Athens, outreach specialist, at 541-426-3598 or kristyathens@neoedd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.