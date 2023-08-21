From left, Cattleman''s Diner co-owner Hannah Hanson and waitress/cook Lacie Hearing get ready to deliver some just-cooked burgers to customers Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Wallowa. The diner opened in May.
From left, Cattleman''s Diner co-owner Hannah Hanson and waitress/cook Lacie Hearing get ready to deliver some just-cooked burgers to customers Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Wallowa. The diner opened in May.
From left, Cattleman's Diner co-owners Hannah Hanson and Jake Schaeffer get ready to help customers Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Wallowa. The diner opened in May.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
From left, Cattleman''s Diner co-owner Hannah Hanson and waitress/cook Lacie Hearing get ready to deliver some just-cooked burgers to customers Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Wallowa. The diner opened in May.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Cattleman's Diner co-owner Hannah Hanson places cheese on a burger Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Wallowa. The diner opened in May.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Cattleman's Diner co-owner Jake Schaeffer stands ready to help customers Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Wallowa. The diner opened in May.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
From left, Cattleman''s Diner co-owner Hannah Hanson and waitress/cook Lacie Hearing get ready to deliver some just-cooked burgers to customers Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Wallowa. The diner opened in May.
WALLOWA — Capitalizing on the beef Wallowa County is known for, Cattleman’s Diner is a new restaurant serving burgers in a familiar location in downtown Wallowa.
Having opened in early May by Hannah Hanson and Jacob Ryan Schaeffer, the diner is located at the same spot where previous eateries have fed Wallowans, most recently the Brick restaurant, which followed the Main Street Grill.
Something different
Hanson and Schaeffer plan to serve their special hamburgers with “different flavor combinations,” Hanson said — along with pizza and specials like chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak — to all comers.
“We’ll just be here serving hamburgers,” Schaeffer said. “We’ll stay open with smiles on our faces.”
Hanson said the burgers offer special seasonings, sauces and other add-ons.
“The habanero-bacon people really like on the cattleman’s burger; that’s one of our favorites,” she said.
Schaeffer said they like to capitalize on locally grown beef.
“The nice thing about the burgers is we get them from local ranchers in Wallowa and Union counties,” he said.
Hanson agreed.
“We buy as much local stuff as we can,” she said.
They have plans to expand their menu in the future, such as with house-smoked meats. They aren’t using bison or elk in their burgers, yet, she said, as she’s still looking into the prices of them.
But they do offer milkshakes, pies and “deep-fried Oreos.”
“You don’t come here to eat healthy,” she said.
“You come here to get full,” Schaeffer added.
Right now, they’re open four days a week for breakfast and have “Taco Tuesday” once a week. The tacos are filled with smoked steak strips, Hanson said.
She said they hope to expand their hours, but already have plans to remain open all year long.
“We’re just doing what we can now,” she said.
They also plan to offer beer, wine and hard cider once they get through the long, complicated process of obtaining a liquor license.
But they don’t plan on hard liquor at the diner.
“I get asked quite often, but that’s not my thing,” Hanson said.
Local connections
The couple have long local connections, they said.
“We have ties to the county pretty much since the county started,” Schaeffer said.
The couple has two children, ages 4 and 5.
Hanson said opening the diner is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.
“My dream was always to have a restaurant,” she said. “When I first started drawing, I drew menus.”
And they’re making use of local people for employees.
Their main cook, Terri Skillings, is known for her skill in the kitchen, Hanson said.
“She’s a cooking legend around here,” she said.
Waitress/cook Lacie Hearing also helps out, though when school starts, she’ll cut back to working just weekends.
Additional ventures
Although Schaeffer helps out with the diner, he’s also heavily involved in two other ventures. He has owned and operated Jake's Custom Automotive down the street for about three years and rents out three apartments above the diner. He recognizes the apartments are something Wallowa desperately needs.
He said renters usually sign a lease for a year or two at $575-$775 a month, depending on the size of the apartment they rent. The smallest is a two-bedroom.
“I’d like to see every single building have those,” he said. “It’s providing something that’s needed."
Restaurants with apartments above them are "killing two birds with one stone," he said.
———
Bill Bradshaw is a reporter for the Wallowa County Chieftain. Have a business tip? Contact him at 541-398-5503 or bbradshaw@wallowa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.