WALLOWA — Capitalizing on the beef Wallowa County is known for, Cattleman’s Diner is a new restaurant serving burgers in a familiar location in downtown Wallowa.

Having opened in early May by Hannah Hanson and Jacob Ryan Schaeffer, the diner is located at the same spot where previous eateries have fed Wallowans, most recently the Brick restaurant, which followed the Main Street Grill.

Bill Bradshaw is a reporter for the Wallowa County Chieftain. Have a business tip? Contact him at 541-398-5503 or bbradshaw@wallowa.com.

