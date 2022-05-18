ENTERPRISE — There’s a new face at the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce that belongs to someone quite familiar in the business community — Deena McFetridge started there May 3 as the new administrative assistant.
She replaces Diane Knox, who retires at the end of the month after 12 years in the post.
But McFetridge isn’t new to such work. For the past two and a half years, she’s been president of the Joseph Chamber of Commerce, a volunteer position.
“It was all volunteer,” she said in an interview Friday, May 13. “Now I’m getting paid to do what I love.”
Chamber work seems to be McFetridge’s passion.
“I love helping the community out, I love representing the community, telling information about the community,” she said.
In fact, she’s hoping to help the county chamber grow. She says her primary responsibility in the new job is “to promote Wallowa County and to get members.”
She said there are about 325 members in the chamber from all over the county, although not all businesses are members.
Longtime county resident
McFetridge has lived in Wallowa County since 1985, having moved here from La Grande. She said her father moved here to work as a meat cutter at Safeway, a job he held for several decades.
“We moved here when I was in junior high,” she said.
Her husband, Carl McFetridge, is a county native who works for the county road department. They raised a son and a daughter here.
“They grew up farming” and went onto careers that reflect that background.
Their son is now diesel mechanic in La Grande and their daughter is the agriculture and welding teacher at Burns High School.
Deena and Carl also have strong ties to the county’s ag community.
“We’re the beef superintendents at the Wallowa County Fair and we’re highly involved in the Enterprise FFA alumni,” she said.
McFetridge said she also has personal experience working with businesses. She worked for the Sports Corral in Joseph for 13 years and nearby Mad Mary’s for 12 years.
But she’s hoping her new job will be her last.
“I’m hoping this is my last job, ever, in my life,” she said.
Plenty of support
Both the county chamber and the Joseph Chamber expressed enthusiasm for McFetridge in her new job.
Jude Graham, with whom McFetridge worked closely at the Joseph Chamber, said she has high hopes for the new situation.
“I think she’ll enjoy that and do well,” Graham said.
She said the board of the Joseph Chamber has yet to designate a new chamber president, so as vice president, Graham is serving as interim president.
Jennifer Piper, executive director of the county chamber, was excited to have McFetridge in the post.
“She has some wonderful, very relevant experience,” Piper said. “Obviously, I like her a lot or I wouldn’t have hired her. We’re excited to have Deena and her experience in the county, the volunteer work that she’s done, the professional work she’s done. Her work with the Joseph Chamber is a really good tie-in to what this role is going to be.”
And McFetridge is just as excited.
“I love volunteering. I love helping the community. I love helping the kids. I think the kids are a huge part of what our future is going to be,” she said. “I took this job because I loved volunteering for the Joseph Chamber and my kids said, ‘Mom, why don’t you do something that you get paid for that you love.’ … I’m excited to work with Jennifer. She’s got some great ideas.”
