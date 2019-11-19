Third-generation restaurateur Breeann Gladden and her husband, Justin, have reopened a longtime Enterprise landmark – Friends Restaurant – in a new location at 111 W. Main St.
The latest incarnation of Friends opened in April at the former location of Lear’s Pub after having been closed for six years. The Gladdens bought the building as of Friday, Nov. 15 and hope to restore it. It will become another part of Enterprise’s downtown revitalization.
“We want to keep the integrity of the old building, make it more efficient and prettier to the eye,” Breeann said. “Hopefully, one day we’ll pass it down to our daughters.”
With a reasonably priced menu, Friends includes some unique and popular items for breakfast and lunch, including a bison burger from the local Stangel Bison Ranch, beer-battered fish and a cubed and breaded chicken-fried steak. There’s also the Junk Omelet that “has everything in it,” Breeann said.
“We try to make sure our portions are good for the prices and people can feel good about going out more than once a month,” she said.
Breeann said they have homemade soup daily.
“A lot of our stuff is homemade,” she said.
They also have vestiges of earlier generations, including a tasty recipe for mixed berry preserves that came from Breeann’s grandmother.
Justin, whose background is primarily in construction and house painting, married into the venture when Breeann’s dad ran it.
“He’s my partner,” Breeann said. “He and I are the ones who come in at 5 a.m. every day with our three little girls.”
Both Justin and Breeann are longtime Enterprise residents, having lived here since childhood. Married seven years, they have three daughters ranging in age from 2 to 5.
Open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., one wonders when they have family time. Breeann said they turn the place over to employees on Fridays.
“That’s our family day,” she said.
The Gladdens hope to expand their hours to enable them to serve dinner in the future.
Learn more about Friends Restaurant by phone at 541-426-2522 or at its website, https://preview.tinyurl.com/FriendsEnterprise
