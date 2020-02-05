JOSEPH — For one little woman in one little studio in Joseph, Victoria “Vicki” Mosse sure offers a lot. Her Dynamic Therapies and BodyChange Pilates Studio has been operating for nearly two years behind Arrowhead Chocolates.
An athletic trainer with a master’s degree in sports medicine, the certified Pilates teacher also teaches mat classes, is a functional nutritional therapy practitioner and is soon to offer vision therapy.
Mosse and her husband, John DeWitt, moved to Joseph from Portland. He is a math teacher and assistant football coach at Joseph Charter School.
But Mosse’s passion is nutritional therapy. She subscribes to the theory that the foundation of digestion is the foundation for health, i.e. how well one is digesting what they eat.
“I develop whole-foods, nutrient-dense nutritional plans that are individualized,” she said.
Often collaborating with physicians, sometimes tests are needed to best determine what goes into those individual nutrition plans.
One common method, she said, is to use a food journal where everything one eats — quantity and how often — is recorded to identify its effects based on acute or immediate reactions.
She said she looks for food intolerances or food sensitivities rather than actual allergies, which she largely leaves to the physicians.
“We can consume the best, organic, nutrient-dense diet, but if one’s digestion is not functioning optimally, the nutrients can’t be absorbed,” Mosse said. “If absorption is hampered, then nutrient deficiencies develop. Thus, we’ll lack what we need for all of the many functions of our bodies’ systems: new cells, hormones, neurotransmitters and enzymes, just to name just a few.”
Most evident in Mosse’s studio is all her Pilates equipment.
She said Pilates exercises were developed in the late 1800s by German-born Joseph Pilates. He had been a sickly child and was introduced by his father to gymnastics and body-building. He moved to Britain in 1912 where his work included training police cadets for Scotland Yard. Two years later, with the outbreak of World War I, he and other enemy aliens were interned. During that time, he used the meager equipment at his disposal — including bed springs — to develop exercise equipment he called “reformers” to re-form the body. Pilates emigrated to the U.S. about 1925 and he and his wife, Clara, taught and supervised students well into the 1960s.
Mosse has several Pilates “reformers” she puts to work for her students. One of her favorites, which Pilates called “the Cadillac of exercise equipment,” is the centerpiece of her studio. Another smaller one, the “Wundastuhl” — or “wonder chair” — is her favorite. All the Pilates equipment uses springs similar to the bed springs Joseph Pilates first put to work.
She often takes therapy patients upon referral from Jerry Ivy of New Heights Physical Therapy, from whom she rents space for her studio. She now has only about a dozen patients a week, open Mondays and Wednesdays through Fridays.
“I’d like to be busier,” she said.
She said that while she’s only open four days a week, she’s willing to be flexible.
“When people are injured, injuries don’t wait,” she said. “I work with everybody from little old ladies who’ve had strokes on up to Olympic-level athletes. That’s been my experience over 40 years of doing this.”
She’s also flexible on what she teaches.
“A lot of people just want a home program and want to be taught, ‘How do I take care of this? What can I do for myself?’ “ she said. “And that’s what I love; I love to help people take control of whatever it is, whether it’s nutritional or physical.”
Soon Mosse hopes to be offering vision therapy based on the early 20th century theories of ophthalmologist Dr. William E. Bates, whose theory was that it was tension in the muscles around the eye that changed the shape of the eye – among other things – that caused the process of degenerative vision loss.
“I’m adding what I call eye fitness for natural vision strengthening,” she said, adding she’s still learning Bates’ methods.
Prices are available on Mosse’s website.
For more information, visit dynamictherapies.net or call 1-503-381-2843.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.