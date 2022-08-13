ENTERPRISE — For most people having a collection of something is a hobby. For Erl McLaughlin it’s a passion. McLaughlin collects and restores antique tractors.

“It’s gotta be a passion,” he said. He has 35 tractors in his newly expanded warehouse on Sunrise Road. He’s been collecting and restoring tractors since 1983. All the tractors are nonmotorized, and horse-drawn with a few dating back to the Civil War.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.