The Longhorn Espresso may have changed hands, but it isn’t going anywhere.
“It’s the same old same old, just with new faces,” said the co-owner, Amanda Rahn.
She and husband, Brian Rahn, purchased the drive-through coffee shop and the accompanying Enterprise Laundromat and Car Wash late last year and their first day as the new owners was Thanksgiving Day.
They plan to keep all three businesses — located at 210 W Greenwood Ave. in Enterprise — operating. While theirs is not the only coffee/espresso shop or drive-through car wash in town, it is the only laundromat.
Amanda acknowledges that customers could drive to Joseph or Wallowa to do laundry, but for many it would be impractical.
“A lot of the clients couldn’t do that,” she said. They don’t have the mode of transportation.”
Therefore, the coin-op laundromat and the coin-op or credit-card car wash will continue as in the past.
So will the espresso shop, they said.
“We’re trying to keep it like Toni had it,” Amanda said, referring to the previous owners Toni and Keith Leech. “We’ve been longtime clients of this place. That made it easy to step in.”
In addition to coffee and espresso drinks, Longhorn Espresso serves what Amanda calls a “grab-and-go breakfast” consisting of sausage or bacon sandwiches, cinnamon rolls, a bacon-cheddar scone and some protein-packed oatmeal. Brian said they may, in the future, add some types of protein smoothies, depending on what the public likes.
Amanda said the Leeches, who ran the businesses for about 15 years, wanted to retire and put the businesses on the market.
The Rahns, on the other hand, were looking to expand their holdings. The couple are the third generation to own Rahn Sanitary Service in Enterprise. It was founded in 1951 by Brian’s grandfather, Johnny Rahn. Brian’s dad, Mike Rahn, took over in the mid-1970s and Brian and Amanda took the helm a few years ago, Brian said.
But Longhorn Espresso, the laundromat and car wash are a separate operation.
“This is just a personal investment for us and our kids,” Amanda said. The couple has three daughters - 6 to 9 years old.
As for the future, the couple is confident.
“We just hope with the community’s support we’ll be able to keep the businesses going and have a great future,” Brian said. “We’re just new into it so it’s going to be a bit of excitement as we see what people like and go from there.”
Longhorn Espresso is open Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to noon. The laundromat is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the car wash is open 24/7, except when the weather is too cold for it to operate.
For more information, call 426-3306 or visit their Facebook page.
