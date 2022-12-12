ENTERPRISE — One family business has closed, making way for another to open.
Closed business
Friends Restaurant, which spent 3½ years serving breakfast and lunch to downtown Enterprise, closed up shop Oct. 30, said cook and co-owner Breeann Gladden.
“We just thought it would be best for our family,” she said Wednesday, Nov. 30. “It was taking a lot out of me.”
The storefront is now for sale. Gladden said she hasn’t received any firm offers yet, but it’s listed with a real estate agent. She said the restaurant comes with an apartment upstairs and most of the equipment it’d take to run a restaurant, as well as a built-in bar.
“It has a really nice walk-in cooler with easy access,” she said.
But Gladden said she's done with the restaurant business, "at least for now. I’m young enough that I could do it again. Maybe someday down the road I can start something again. But it’s worth it now to spend time with my kids and help my husband get his business going.”
Gladden expressed her appreciation to the Friends friends.
“I would like to thank my customers for being there for me for the 3½ years I was open,” she said. “It’s not that I’m giving up on it, it’s just what was best for my family. Friends Restaurant is our legacy and I appreciate the people that made that happen.”
New business
The business her husband, Dustin, started that Breeann wants to help get going is Glacier Lake Painting, which started in July.
“We decided as a family to focus on his business,” she said.
Dustin Gladden is in partnership with his sister, Ashley Aschenbrenner.
“We’re small; it’s literally me and my brother,” Aschenbrenner said.
They paint both exterior and interior — both commercial and residential — and also do staining.
“We stained a whole cabin at the lake,” she said.
Dustin has been painting for eight years. Aschenbrenner’s been at it just since July.
“I’m kind of learning under him,” she said.
She also does the bulk of the business side of things, scheduling jobs.
Aschenbrenner said their rates depend on the job and a number of variables, but generally they charge by the square foot.
“We’re efficient and do detailed, good work,” she said, adding that they often complete a 2,000-square-foot job in three to four days.
Wallowa work
At present, the crew is made up of just Dustin and Ashley, though they have another brother and Breeann who can help.
“It’s family, so far,” Dustin said. “We’re thinking we might have to hire another guy next spring with all the work in Wallowa.”
Aschenbrenner said that although the winter slows down their exterior work, they’re able to keep at it doing interiors, as was evident Nov. 30 when they were working on the inside of a church in Wallowa.
In fact, they’ve been getting a lot of work in Wallowa, where the Aug. 11 hailstorm damaged the west-facing walls of most buildings in town.
“This is our first year. Pretty busy this summer, but it’s definitely slowed down a lot,” Aschenbrenner said.
She said they’ve been getting quite a few jobs in Wallowa, though many are delayed while building owners await the installation of windows and siding.
