JOSEPH — Pigs could be flying in Joseph by the first weekend in November, if all goes as planned by Julia Petersen, who hopes to open The Flying Pig Bar then.

“I really like pigs. Some day I plan to have a pig as a pet,” she said. “They’re more intelligent than dogs and have their own personalities. The bigger significance is it’s from the saying, ‘When pigs fly,’ is it’s a miracle, or a big hope. It’s a big dream. I’ve been thinking about this for about five years and I finally got a space that I really like.”

