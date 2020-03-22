The Rotary Club of Wallowa County is taking steps to get the word out about restaurants and other businesses that remain open amid the COVID-19 shutdowns. Randy Jandt, of the Rotary, said the club is working to update the following list, but anyone curious if a place of business is open is encouraged to call the business.
For food — in addition to grocery stores:
In Joseph, Arrowhead Chocolates is open, Cheyenne Café is doing take-out and curbside, the Gold Room and Embers have pizzas to go, Old Town Café has take-out lunches and La Laguna does take-out; R&R does take-out and drive-thru; Blythe Cricket does take-out
In Enterprise, Sugar Time Bakery is doing takeout, curbside and delivery; Red Rooster is closed temporarily for family care; Terminal Gravity is selling (virgin) growlers and bottled beer, as well as take-out food – which can be eaten at their outdoor tables, if desired; El Bajio has take-out from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.; Thai Enterprise has take-out Monday through FridayHeavenly’s has take-out, curbside and delivery 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Video Buffs drive-thru window is open; Range Rider does take-out and delivery Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check Facebook page or call.
In Wallowa, Little Bear Drive-in is open for take-out. Call ahead and use drive-thru window; Main St Grill does take-out and possible delivery, six days a week 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed Wednesday).
Also, organic farmer Patrick Theil, of Prairie Creek Farms in Joseph, has a bunker full of his multicolored, organic potatoes that can be found at Ruby Peak Naturals or the Dollar Stretcher in Enterprise or the Market Place in Joseph. He also sells direct.
Beecrowbee in Joseph is taking telephone orders and offering curbside pick-up, Anton’s Home and Spirits in Joseph is open and Teal Boutique has items online and will deliver. The Bookloft in Enterprise will take phone orders and hand them out at curbside.
A feel-good note: At Sugar Time Bakery, a family friend Reta Connor from out of town bought the whole display case of goodies and had them delivered to the hospital, pharmacies and other front-line service providers.
The Wallowa County Rotary Club had its first virtual meeting Thursday, March 19, on the Zoom platform with 18 members attending, said Randi Jandt, of the Rotary Club.
The members spent about half the time discussing measures they can take to help those struggling with the backlash of COVID-19 prevention measures in the community.
A QuickBooks workshop for farmers and ranchers planned for April 4 has been canceled indefinitely, said Adele Schott, a board member with the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
The workshop was to have been sponsored by the chamber and the Wallowa County Farm Bureau, Schott said. Cassi Johnson, of Pacific Intermountain Mortgage in Baker City, was to have run the workshop.
“We’ll just figure out what we’re going to do next,” Schott said.
Vicki Searles, executive director of the chamber, said the business group had closed its conference room where the workshop was to be held .
Oregon was declared an economic disaster area Friday, March 20, following a letter from all members of the state’s congressional delegation sent Thursday to the U.S. Small Business Administration requesting such a declaration to provide assistance in the form of Economic Injury Disaster Loans for all Oregon counties, according to a press release.
The loans provide resources to small businesses that are facing closures and layoffs in the effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The letter was sent to Jovita Carranza, SBA administrator in Washington, D.C. So far, Washington state and parts of California have received the declaration.
For more information, contact Sen. Jeff Merkley’s aide Sara Hottman at 503-326-3386 or email sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov.
