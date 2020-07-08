Safeway, Wallowa County’s largest grocer, is getting a facelift that will include a full-service bakery and deli, said Katie Wightman, store director.
Additionally, the entire store is being reset in an effort to make room for all of the new departments — including a new customer service desk. That is already in place near the store’s new entrance.
“We are hoping that if all goes as planned, we will be complete with all upgrades by the end of July,” said Jill McGinnis, director of communications and public affairs for Safeway in Oregon and southern Washington.
McInnis said there also will be a new drive-up window added for the store’s pharmacy.
Wightman said the produce area will be expanded to closer to the front of the store and the floral area also will be at the front.
It’s time for the annual Annual Sale at Alder Slope Nursery near Enterprise.
All annual flowers and vegetable starts are as much as 50% off, including petunias, geraniums, marigolds, tomatoes, peppers and many more varieties. Gardeners are invited to see what’s there and take some color home.
Also, the nursery is switching to summer hours. It will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (and at the Wallowa County Farmers Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays). The nursery is open by appointment only Saturday through Monday.
The nursery is located at 64934 Alder Slope Road near Enterprise. Call 541-426-3317 for more information or to make an appointment.
Genuine Wallowa County offers locally produced food and treats via the GWC Provisions website.
Shop weekly for pick-up or home/workplace delivery. Deliveries also are made to lodging.
The service is a way to support our neighbors and get some high-quality food in your belly.
Visit https://gwcprovisions.localfoodmarketplace.com/Products for the flyer. Customers can order from Friday through Monday.
Wallowa County ranks No. 1 in Oregon for its small-business presence and the corresponding impact the COVID-19 outbreak has had on those small businesses, according to a press release.
According to a study from SmartAsset, Internal Revenue Service data showed small businesses in the county had returns of 35.48% and small business income of 9.24% for a small-business index of 28.91 — Oregon’s highest for a county.
The study showed the counties with the strongest small-business presence. It was calculated based on the number of small businesses in each county, as well as the income they generate. The pandemic has had a strong effect on county businesses, forcing many to close, cut hours or restrict operations. However, the study determined that counties with the strongest small-business presence actually works to the benefit of small-business owners as the index indicates which counties are the best places for small businesses.
Deschutes County was next with a small-business index of 28.36 based on small-business returns of 29.14% and small-business income of 14.11%. The top 10 were rounded out by Wheeler, Hood River, Clackamas, Curry, Jackson, Clatsop, Multnomah and Sherman counties.
