Lostine’s Second-Hand Antiques opened for the summer tourist season in May under new management — sort of.
Danny and Jaana Wallace are now operating the extensive shop for Danny’s uncle, owner Dave Cherry. The latter has owned the store for about 40 years, Danny said.
“My uncle, Dave Cherry, offered me an opportunity to carry on his legacy,” Danny Wallace said. “It’s a great honor and I want to thank him for it. I will try to follow in his footsteps and do a good job.”
Danny said the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have slowed business a bit, but it appears to be rebounding.
“People are just glad to be out doing something,” he said. “Everybody’s keeping their distance.”
The Wallaces, who took over the shop May 1, intend to remain open through October or November, Jaana said. Their hours — for now — are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
“We’ll just have to see how it goes,” she said.
One customer there Thursday, June 18, eagerly looked through the extensive section of vintage and antique tools.
“This is the most organized antique shop I’ve ever been in,” said Tex McClish, who operates Tex’s Hand Crafted Leather.
Jaana said one change they’ve made is that they now accept credit and debit cards for purchases.
“People are happy about that,” she said.
———
Wallowa Lake Lodge opened its doors on June 1 to travelers, and it opened the Camas Dining Room with a new menu and new culinary team June 15.
The restaurant is open Thursdays through Mondays for breakfast and dinner. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the dining room seating times will be limited to ensure safety of guests and team members.
Breakfast seating times are 7 a.m., 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.
The lodge also will offer Brews and Views Happy Hour for drinks and snacks on the back deck 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
For more info and to see the updated menu, visit www.wallowalakelodge.com.
———
Mike Koloski is offering archival reproductions of his painting “Lostine River — The View from Pole Bridge” to donors who contribute their stimulus checks of $1,200 to the Wallowa County Business Fund.
This comes on the heels of last month’s Josephy Center for Arts and Culture silent auction. This painting is considered a local treasure and was featured in the Lostine River Exhibition last summer where it generated considerable interest and inquiries for purchase. Koloski, the artist, and Mary Edwards, the owner, both wanted to raise the incentive to donate by offering this unique piece.
The archival print reproduction size will be 14.75 inches by 19 inches. The print doesn’t include matte and framing.
To be eligible to receive your print, please donate at the Wallowa Resources webpage: https://www.wallowaresources.org/wallowa-county-business-fund, and type “Josephy Print” in the gift notes box. Checks also can be mailed to 401 NE 1st St., Suite A, Enterprise, OR 97828. Make the check out to Wallowa Resources and write “WCBF, Josephy Print” under the memo line.
For more information, contact larz@wallowaresources.org or rick@wallowaresources.org at Wallowa Resources.
